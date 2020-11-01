Protesters walk through streets of West Hollywood on Halloween

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Even though Halloween celebrations have been canceled in West Hollywood, a few dozen protesters marched through the city's streets Saturday evening.
They gathered for a so-called "protest party."
A few dozen people walked near Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards, the area where West Hollywood's giant annual Halloween Carnaval is held.
The West Hollywood Sheriff's Station said it declared the gathering an unlawful assembly and directed protesters to leave the area.
Some traffic has been blocked, but so far, there have been no reports of violence.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, West Hollywood officials reminded the public the annual Halloween Carnaval was canceled and asked that people stay home.
