West Hollywood man charged in stabbing death of father

A person is treated following a fatal stabbing in West Hollywood that left one man dead and two others injured on Sunday, July 8, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
A West Hollywood man faces 45 years to life in prison if convicted of stabbing his own father to death and wounding another family member, prosecutors said.

Jose Emanuel Raselbach, 34, was arrested on July 8 after authorities say he attacked his father, mother and sister with a knife.

His father, Abraham Raselbach, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMBED More News Videos

A homicide investigation is underway in West Hollywood after a stabbing left a man dead and two others injured.



At the time of the attack, sheriff's deputies said the suspect's mother suffered superficial wounds while his sister was more seriously wounded and hospitalized.

A statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Raselbach was being charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and a count of assault with a deadly weapon. The statement references charges in relation to only one other victim besides his father.

The DA's office says Raselbach has a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon in 2011.

He now faces a possible sentence of 45 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts.

He is being held on $3 million bail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbinghomicideWest HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News