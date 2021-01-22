FriYAY in the Community: Los Angeles County residents share their good news

L.A. County residents share good news of what's happening in their community and in their lives. (KABC) -- To start the weekend off right, we're sharing good news in the community.Amy Hughson, a Monterey Park resident, is celebrating her great aunt and uncle's 72nd wedding anniversary.DJ Dillion Francis, a West Hollywood resident, is selling a new t-shirt and 100% of the proceeds will go to the L.A. Mission and his favorite L.A. restaurant La Poubelle Bistro.Shira Astrof, President of the Animal Rescue Mission, rescued a suffering puppy named Miracle from Ensenada. She wasn't sure if Miracle would survive after the abuse she had gone through, but she's happy to report that Miracle is getting better every day.If you have good news and want to share with us, submit here:Follow Sophie Flay on: