LASD searching for hit-and-run driver who hit 2 pedestrians in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) -- Sheriff's detectives were searching Sunday for a driver who struck and seriously injured two pedestrians in West Hollywood.

The crash took place around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 9200 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The two victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries but were expected to survive, the LASD reported.

A description of the vehicle was not immediately available, but the department said a video of the crash was apparently circulating on social media and detectives were following up on leads to obtain it.

Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call the West Hollywood sheriff's station at (310) 855-8850. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.



