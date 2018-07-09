A man allegedly stabbed his own father to death in West Hollywood and wounded his mother and sister, investigators say.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a call of a man with a knife in the 8700 block of Shoreman Drive about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.One man was found dead at the scene from stab wounds.Two women also suffered stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. One woman, identified as the suspect's mother, was treated and released for superficial wounds. The other victim, a woman in her 30s believed to be the suspect's sister, was described as being in serious condition.A suspect identified as Jose Emanuel Raselbach, 34, was arrested and booked for murder and is being held on $2 million bail.Sheriff's deputies say the man who died was the suspect's father.A knife was recovered at the scene.Deputies are still investigating the possible motive and circumstances that led to the stabbing.