Woman found dead at Westchester Holiday Inn hotel near LAX

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was found dead at a hotel in Westchester near Los Angeles International Airport, prompting an investigation Monday evening, authorities said.

Authorities responded to the 9900 block of South La Cienega Boulevard at about 11:19 p.m. to a Holiday Inn hotel.

A 911 caller reported the incident to authorities as a suicide, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert, but the cause of death has not been confirmed.

"9-1-1 caller reported a person died by suicide and left note stating chemicals on body. LAFD HazMat responded and after a thorough investigation, determined no hazard present," the alert said.

The LAFD responded to investigate possible hazardous materials, but determined no hazard was present after the 911 caller said a note had been left saying there were chemicals on the body.



Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed multiple fire engines responding to the hotel.

Los Angeles police is handling the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westchesterlos angeleslos angeles countydeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News