Man killed in shooting outside Westfield Century City mall following argument, police say

CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed in a shooting outside the Westfield Century City mall Monday evening, police said.

Los Angeles police say officers responded to the 10200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard after a call of a shooting at about 10:16 p.m.

An altercation between two parties inside a restaurant allegedly preceded the shooting. The altercation moved outside, and the shooting happened on the sidewalk, according to LAPD.

The 28-year-old victim was shot multiple times and underwent surgery. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital after midnight Tuesday.

No arrest has been made and a suspect description was not immediately available. Police are searching for one suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.
