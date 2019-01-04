Westlake District gas leak, underground explosion prompts evacuations

A gas leak and reported underground explosion has prompted evacuations in the Westlake District area of Los Angeles Friday night.

A gas leak and underground explosion has prompted evacuations in the Westlake District area of Los Angeles Friday night.

At least one three-story building was evacuated after a natural gas leak was confirmed in the 1900 block of West 7th Street, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

Flames of about 1 inch and smoke were spotted coming out of the sidewalk as firefighters worked the scene.

A video posted to YouTube by Star Segundo shows residents evacuating a building with the help of firefighters.



There were no immediate reports of injuries or structure damage.

Westlake Avenue is closed between 7th Street and 8th Street as officials wait for a gas company to arrive and shut off the gas.
