Fundraiser raises money for those affected by deadly Westlake HS crash, features rock'n roll raffle

A benefit on Sunday at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills is raising money for all of the families impacted by the deadly crash at a bus stop outside Westlake High School.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A benefit on Sunday at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills is raising money for all of the families impacted by the deadly crash at a bus stop outside Westlake High School.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old Austin Eis allegedly drove into a group of high school students in Thousand Oaks, killing 15-year-old Wesley Welling and injuring three others.

"Tonight, we are hoping that this will impact them in the most positive, upbeat way, and a respite from what they've been feeling and experiencing for the last few days," said Alissa Morton, a benefit organizer.

Eis has been charged with the murder of Welling as well as 11 other charges, including four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

His arraignment has been postponed until May 19 and he is being held without bail.

"Our community has really come together in light of the tragedy that occurred on Tuesday, and I want to make sure that I show my support," said Sheriff Jim Fryhoff of Ventura County. "It's not just for these families, but for our officers also. It was very traumatic for our officers that responded to that scene as well."

A GoFundMe for Welling's family quickly surpassed the $15,000 it was asking for, and has since raised more than $250,000.

Sunday's fundraiser has brought the community together for some live music.

Plus, a raffle and silent auction with signed posters and guitars from members of the Dave Matthews Band, Creed and the Doors.

There will be a few surprises in the mix as well.

"All the funds will be sent to the Conejo Schools Foundation, and they will distribute the funds to all of the students and the families on an as needed basis. And the funds will be available after tonight," said Morton.