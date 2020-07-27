1 dead, 1 wounded in suspected home invasion in Westlake, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person is dead following a possible home invasion at an apartment complex in Westlake Sunday evening, Los Angeles police said.The incident occurred at about 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Wilshire Boulevard.According to LAPD, a person was found dead in an apartment on the 16th floor of the complex, and another person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.The relationship between the two people was unknown. Police described the incident as a possible home invasion gone wrong.Homicide detectives were at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.