Westminster house fire leaves 2 injured; man in custody

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were injured in a house fire in Westminster, and a man with a history of starting fires is in custody on Saturday.
Tony Nguyen, a 66-year-old resident of Westminster, was identified as the suspect in the case.
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home in the 9700 block of Bolsa Avenue at about 6:45 a.m., according to Westminster police.
One person was trapped inside the residence, but crews were able to rescue the victim, quickly providing life-saving treatment at the scene before loading the victim into an ambulance.
That victim was transported in critical condition. A second victim was also transported in stable condition.
The fire was deemed suspicious by detectives at the scene, police said.
Nguyen was detained at about 10 a.m.
"He's been arrested a couple of times in the past for arson, and he's also on parole for arson as well," said Westminster PD Sgt. Phuong Pham.
An investigation is ongoing.
