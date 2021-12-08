Burglars ram car into Westwood jewelry store; dramatic crash captured on surveillance video

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A jewelry store burglary was caught on camera in Westwood and shows the thieves using a car to ram into the storefront.

The incident happened around midnight on Monday. The impact of the car shattered the glass and the burglars stole what they could.

The owners of Westwood Jewelers, Arthur and Sarah Kirakossian, say it triggered the alarm and they got a call about motion detected at the store.

However, they didn't realize the lengths the burglars went to until they watched the surveillance video.

"I'm scared and I don't know if they're going to come back again," said Sarah Kirakossian. "It's a horrible feeling. We worked so hard. You know, nobody gave us anything. We worked hard to build our business, our reputation."

The owners say police assured them there will be extra patrols in the area. It's going to cost them $15,000 to fix the storefront.

