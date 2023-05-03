Writers strike 2023: What shows are affected now

Now that the WGA Strike is on, what does that mean for the shows you watch? The short answer is...it depends. But the first batch of nightly viewing to go dark is the late night talk shows.

When the last Writers Guild of America, or WGA, strike happened in 2007, television was different. The internet was a gray area for entertainment. Streaming? What's that? Today, we watch network TV, cable TV, streaming networks and more. But because of the strike, you'll notice some changes right away.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" and the other late night talk shows are no longer producing new shows due to the strike. Jimmy Fallon talked about the strike just hours before it happened as he entered the Met Gala in New York City.

"I support my writers, but we have a lot of staff and crew that will be affected by this but, you know, they gotta get a fair deal," said Fallon.

"Saturday Night Live" has also gone dark..., which means former cast member Pete Davidson will not be hosting as planned this weekend.

On ABC, "Abbott Elementary" finished its season before the strike. However, the writers were supposed to get back to work this week. One of the show's writers says if the strike goes on for a significant period, it could mean fewer episodes next season. The show's creator, Quinta Brunson was also at the Met Gala and talked about the situation.

"I'm a member of WGA and support WGA and, you know, them, us, getting what we need getting what we need," said Brunson. "So I hope that -- no one wants to strike -- but I hope that we're able to rectify this, whatever that means."

With the traditional broadcast season wrapping up, we'll again see some game shows back on ABC's primetime schedule. However, Variety's co-editor in Chief Cynthia Littleton says special event programming remains a question mark right now.

"One way that a work stoppage would be felt would be there could be no writers for some of the summer's big events, like the Tony Awards, which air in June," said Littleton. "Even an awards show needs a script and without union writers able to write it, it's really unclear as to how they would produce The Tony Awards."

Cable shows, including "Succession" and "Yellowjackets," are done filming their seasons. Streaming shows, including "Ted Lasso," are also wrapped.

"There's so much on the shelf that viewers may not feel it right away," said Littleton.

When it comes to movies, studios have been planning for the possibility of a strike for months. Many films set for release next year are already in post-production. But if the strikes last more than four months, according to "Deadline," studios will be forced to move movies to later dates.