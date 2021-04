EMBED >More News Videos About 40 false killer whales were spotted near Newport Harbor over the weekend. A pod was also seen off the coast of Dana Point! This is an uncommon sighting for the tropical species usually found in warmer waters.

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- A gray whale calf was spotted swimming alongside its mother off the coast of Dana Point.Drone video shows the mother and child breaching the waters, surfacing several times and letting out some whale blows.Newborn gray whales and their mothers travel south during January and February, passing the Dana Point Harbor each year during migratory season.