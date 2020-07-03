What does defund the police mean for Los Angeles?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council approved a $150 million cut to the Los Angeles Police Department's budget on Wednesday, July 1.The LAPD's original proposed operating budget for this fiscal year before the cut was about $1.86 billion dollars.George Floyd's death has brought the topic of defunding the police to cities across the nation. The People's Budget LA, a coalition led by the Black Lives Matter Los Angeles Chapter, gave their proposal in June to cut LAPD's budget by 90%.Now that the City Council has approved the $150 million cut, those funds will instead go toward services like mental health and housing, particularly in underrepresented neighborhoods.The cut will not affect healthcare and pensions for LAPD officers.