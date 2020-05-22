Health & Fitness

Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats for swimmers

Dry and secondary drowning are potentially tragic medical emergencies that can occur even after a swimmer has left the water.

While symptoms of dry drowning typically occur right after a water incident, secondary drowning symptoms can appear hours after a near-drowning experience.

If your child has recently had a near-drowning experience or inhaled a large amount of water, doctors suggest watching them for the following signs:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Coughing
  • Sleepiness or a drop in energy level
  • Irritability
  • Chest pain
  • Vomiting


Be attentive to changes in behavior, which in some cases may appear as if the child is tired from a long day of swimming.

MORE SUMMER SAFETY: What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths & keep kids safe this summer
During the summertime, the temperature inside a car can skyrocket to 125 degrees in a matter of minutes, and most of the increase occurs in the first 10 minutes. Follow these tips to help prevent hot car deaths and keep kids safe this summer.

