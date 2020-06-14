juneteenth

What is Juneteenth? The history behind the holiday celebrating the end of slavery

June 19, 1865, also known as Juneteenth, is a day that black Americans should never forget, said Dr. Molefi Asante, chair of the Department of African American Studies at Temple University.

"It is relevant in 2020, and I am hoping that in 3020 it is still relevant," he said.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation was effective Jan. 1, 1863, but the news took time to travel. It wasn't until June 19, 1865, when word of the proclamation was brought by the Union army to enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, making them among the last to be freed.

"Many blacks left. They went to Kansas, some just said, 'I am out of here,' and went to Mexico. People were just leaving saying, 'I am getting out of here, we are free,'" Asante said.

The celebration of June 19 was coined "Juneteenth" and grew with more participation from descendants as they treated the day as their Independence Day, according to the Texas State Library. It spread to other states and has been celebrated every year since.

In 1872, Rev. Jack Yates led a fundraising effort to purchase land for Emancipation Park in Houston.

On January 1, 1980, Juneteenth became an official state holiday in Texas. Also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, it is not yet a national holiday but is recognized as a state holiday or considered a special day in 47 states.

New York's governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees, and Virginia's governor proposed making it a state holiday there earlier this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
