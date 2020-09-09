Here's what you need to know about the Bear Fire, prompting evacuations and blowing smoke over Northern California

The extreme rate of spread on #ClaremontFire/#BearFire right now is reminiscent of the Camp Fire back in 2018, and is burning just south of that location in similar vegetation and weather conditions. This is one to take *extremely* seriously if you are in the path. #CAwx #CAfire https://t.co/mHIawHt0Yn pic.twitter.com/qI0rXZLYkx