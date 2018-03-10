YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

What to know about the Veterans Home of California-Yountville

The Veterans Home of California-Yountville is the largest home for veterans in the United States. (Veterans Home of California-Yountville)

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. --
The Veterans Home of California-Yountville is the largest home for veterans in the United States. It's located in Napa Valley, approximately an hour north of San Francisco, and was founded in the late 19th century.

According to its website, the facility houses approximately 1,000 veterans, both male and female, who have served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Residents must be California residents aged 55 or older, although younger residents may be admitted if they are disabled. The facility offers around-the-clock medical services ranging from general health care to dementia treatment as well as physical, occupational and speech therapy.



The facility is also home to The Pathway Home, a specialized program that helps veterans cope with PTSD and related conditions.

Because it is state property, the home does not allow firearms on the property. According to the facility's website, it does offer a specialized emergency alert and response system.

