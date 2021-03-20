wheel of fortune

'Wheel of Fortune' grand prize winner donates all $145,000 to charity

LOS ANGELES -- If you want to spell the word "generous" on "Wheel of Fortune," you can either buy three vowels -- or be Thursday night's grand prize champion Scott Kolbrenner.

The California resident said he plans to donate all the money to charity after winning $145,000, including the $100,000 grand prize, on the popular game show.

His big moment came when he solved the grand prize puzzle with the clue, "What are you wearing?" (Answer: "Flowing white gown.")

The married father of two and life-long "Wheel" viewer said he is splitting his winnings between two charities, Uplift Family Services and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

"It's been a dark time. When I went on the show, I was doing it for the fun of it, and I said to my wife, 'If I do OK here, anything that I get, let's give it to charity. We're very fortunate. Let's see if we can support some others who aren't as fortunate as we are," Kolbrenner told Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" Friday.

Kolbrenner said besides everyone on the game show set that day, his wife was the only person who knew about his winnings, so it came as a huge suprise to his children and loved ones.

"It was complete and utter shock for everybody in our lives, and they were elated about it," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescharitywheel of fortune
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' comes to primetime
'Wheel of Fortune' returns with a few changes for season 38
'Wheel of Fortune' to give $50,000 to viewers, food banks
'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancels audiences amid coronavirus fears
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Hollywood building, striking pedestrians
INTERACTIVE: In-depth look at CA-Mexico border situation
Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics
Protesters seek justice for woman killed in Lamborghini crash
Strong quake shakes Japan; no immediate reports of damage
Chase ends after LAPD shoot suspect who crashed into home
Stanley the giraffe in legal limbo as owner fights misdemeanor criminal case
Show More
Asylum seekers waiting in Mexico face threat of violence
What's happening at the U.S.-Mexico border right now?
SoCal father of 4 who spent 50 days on ventilator survives COVID
LAPD: Woman killed in suspected street racing crash in West Hills
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
More TOP STORIES News