golden globe awards

Russell Crowe skips Golden Globes to protect family from fires in Australia

By Danny Clemens
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Russell Crowe was not present to accept his Golden Globe Award Sunday evening, choosing instead to remain in Australia to protect his family from the devastating fires that continue to rage in the country.

Crowe, who was born in New Zealand but also spent portions of his childhood in Australia, won the award for best actor in a limited series for his work in the Showtime series "The Loudest Voice."

Jennifer Aniston, who presented the award with co-star Reese Witherspoon, explained Crowe's absence and then read a prepared statement Crowe had sent in the event he won: "Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet for the unique, amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future. Thank you."

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Golden Globes winners, nominees

As of Sunday, the fires across Australia had scorched an area twice the size of the state of Maryland, killing at least 24 people and destroying thousands of homes.

Crowe has addressed the bush fires on social media repeatedly throughout the fire season. He detailed his fundraising efforts, saying he would donate $5,000 to various New South Wales Rural Fire Service brigades fighting the blazes. He wrote: "I want to thank the volunteers all over the state and all over the country that work tirelessly to keep our communities safe."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showshollywoodtelevisionaustraliagolden globe awardsdisasterwildfireclimate change
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
'1917' director describes challenges of making movie
Kerry Washington outfits a daring dress and harness combo
The Golden Globes dress that took 800 hours to build
Gervais zings Felicity Huffman over prison time during Golden Globes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News