Oscars

Academy reveals plans for 2021 Oscars ceremony held at 'multiple locations'

By Hayley FitzPatrick, ABC News
LOS ANGELES -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed how the 93rd Academy Awards will be presented this April.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Academy said the in-person award show on Sunday, April 25, 2021 will be broadcast from multiple locations.

One location includes the famous Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, where the show has been held since 2001.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate," a spokesperson for the Academy shared in a statement.

"To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre," the statement continued. "We look forward to sharing more details soon."

In June last year it was announced that the 2021 Oscars, originally scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 28, would be postponed until Sunday, April 25, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Shortlists in nine 2021 Oscars categories, including documentary feature, animated short film, live-action short film and more, were announced on Tuesday. See the full list of categories here.
