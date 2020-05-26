u.s. & world

Walt Disney World to present plans for theme park's phased reopening

Walt Disney World executives will submit their proposal for a phased reopening of the company's Orlando-area theme parks on Wednesday morning.

Disney said Tuesday that Jim MacPhee, the park's senior vice president of operations, will virtually present the company's plans to Florida's Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

The task force and other local and state officials must approve the plans before they can be put into motion. In April, the task force released general guidelines governing the reopening of theme parks and other businesses in the area.

The proposal, the details of which have not yet been publicly released, come just days after Disney reopened its Disney Springs shopping and dining district with enhanced cleaning procedures, limited-contact guest services and face coverings when appropriate for both employees and visitors. Disney also reopened Shanghai Disneyland earlier this month with similar limits on capacity and other measures to encourage social distancing.

It's not clear when the company's other properties, including Southern California's Disneyland Resort, will reopen. Disney closed its domestic parks in March as the coronavirus spread intensified in the United States. The company initially said the parks would remain closed through the end of March but later decided to keep them closed indefinitely.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridatheme parkcoronavirusu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms highest single-day total of new cases
NHL to adopt new playoff format if it can resume season
4 police officers fired after video shows officer kneeling on neck of black man who died
How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hair salons, barbershops can reopen in most CA counties
4 police officers fired after video shows officer kneeling on neck of black man who died
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms highest single-day total of new cases
Caught on camera: Brown bear creeps up behind boy hiking
COVID-19 in OC: 110 new cases, no additional deaths
White woman in NYC calls police on black man over dog leash
Coronavirus testing site opens at Dodger Stadium
Show More
'Dangerous' suspect wanted in murder of woman in Upland
Arleta household shattered after COVID-19 kills 2 family members
LA County to consider plan to let certain cities reopen faster
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
IE reopens places of worship after new rules released
More TOP STORIES News