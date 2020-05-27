Coronavirus

Las Vegas casinos, shuttered by COVID pandemic, set to reopen June 4

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday night that the state's casinos can reopen after a 10-week shutdown on June 4, welcoming tourists to the gambling mecca of Las Vegas.

Sisolak had planned to make the announcement at a news conference but scrapped the live event after he learned he was potentially exposed to the virus at a workplace visit.

After years of charging for parking, all hotels on the Las Vegas Strip are again offering free parking.

Morongo Casino reopens, prompting massive lines after monthslong closure due to COVID pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Nine weeks after it was shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa reopened Friday, drawing in guests who were were eager to enjoy the casino again.


Inside the casinos, blackjack dealers and bartenders will be wearing masks, and hand sanitizer dispensers will be installed throughout the locations.

Among other changes, some slot machines will be turned off so that players won't sit next to each other. Table games will limit the number of players.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlas vegascasinohotelcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiclas vegasu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: State superintendent to give update on reopening schools
Disney World proposes reopening dates
LAPD cracking down on loud house parties in Hollywood Hills
Ford develops new sanitizing software for police vehicles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County to petition state to advance business reopenings
Disney World proposes reopening dates
What to expect before today's SpaceX liftoff
LIVE: State superintendent to give update on reopening schools
Runyon Canyon reopens for hikers under new safety measures
Greek Theatre cancels 2020 season
IRS responds after complaints about tax refund delays
Show More
How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch
Retail stores allowed to reopen in city of Los Angeles, Garcetti says
George Floyd's sister wants justice after controversial death
LAPD cracking down on loud house parties in Hollywood Hills
LA Archdiocese says Mass could resume as early as next week
More TOP STORIES News