Las Vegas casinos, shuttered by COVID pandemic, set to reopen June 4

Nine weeks after it was shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa reopened Friday, drawing in guests who were were eager to enjoy the casino again.

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday night that the state's casinos can reopen after a 10-week shutdown on June 4, welcoming tourists to the gambling mecca of Las Vegas.Sisolak had planned to make the announcement at a news conference but scrapped the live event after he learned he was potentially exposed to the virus at a workplace visit.After years of charging for parking, all hotels on the Las Vegas Strip are again offering free parking.Inside the casinos, blackjack dealers and bartenders will be wearing masks, and hand sanitizer dispensers will be installed throughout the locations.Among other changes, some slot machines will be turned off so that players won't sit next to each other. Table games will limit the number of players.