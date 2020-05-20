Coronavirus Los Angeles

Coronavirus: More businesses open in Los Angeles as officials move toward 'safe reopening' of county

All pet grooming and training businesses, along with car washes, in Los Angeles County were allowed to resume services on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles is on the road to reopening as more businesses were being allowed to open their doors on Wednesday with modifications in place.

The latest reopenings come as more is being learned about the goal of a "safe reopening" for the whole county as early as July 4.

All pet grooming and training businesses, along with car washes, in Los Angeles County were allowed to resume services on Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Tuesday expressed a goal for reopening on July 4 during a meeting with the Los Angeles County Economic Resiliency Task Force, a collection of elected officials and business leaders assembled to recommend steps for creating jobs and returning the county to full employment.

At the county's daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Supervisor Hilda Solis and public health director Barbara Ferrer tried to stress that the July 4 date is just a goal, but the mission is to reopen the economy sooner than later, recognizing that residents are growing weary of continued stay-at-home restrictions. But unless people stick to the restrictions, reopening the county will take longer, they said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced relaxed standards that individual counties need to meet to reopen more sectors of their local economy, but given the relatively high local number of cases and deaths - representing about half of the statewide total - Los Angeles County is far short of meeting any of them.

Newsom estimated 53 of 58 counties could meet the new criteria.

City News Service contributed to this report.

3 Inland Empire casinos set to reopen with restrictions after being temporarily shuttered amid COVID pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Three tribal casinos in Southern California have announced plans to reopen after temporarily shutting down because of the coronavirus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeleslos angeles countygavin newsomcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiclos angeles board of supervisorscoronavirus los angelescovid 19 outbreakreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
COVID-19: LA County confirms 57 additional deaths, 1,324 new cases
San Fernando restaurant helping families in need amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus: Officials aim to reopen LA County as early as July 4
SoCal boutique gyms ask to be reclassified amid shutdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Health officials provide update on coronavirus response in LA County
Body found at Venice Beach identified as ex-WWE star
Race and Coronavirus: A SoCal Conversation
When will schools reopen? It depends on where you live
Knott's Berry Farm to offer its famous boysenberry plant for curbside pickup
USC study: More than 360,000 in LA County may have had coronavirus
Coronavirus: Officials aim to reopen LA County as early as July 4
Show More
3 Inland Empire casinos set to reopen Friday with restrictions
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
Coronavirus: DOJ says CA reopening plan discriminates against churches
Long Beach moves forward with plan to use streets for outdoor dining
US sees spike in deadly crashes during lockdown, data shows
More TOP STORIES News