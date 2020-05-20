Coronavirus: More businesses open in Los Angeles as officials move toward 'safe reopening' of county

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6198771" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three tribal casinos in Southern California have announced plans to reopen after temporarily shutting down because of the coronavirus.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles is on the road to reopening as more businesses were being allowed to open their doors on Wednesday with modifications in place.The latest reopenings come as more is being learned about the goal of a "safe reopening" for the whole county as early as July 4.All pet grooming and training businesses, along with car washes, in Los Angeles County were allowed to resume services on Tuesday.Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Tuesday expressed a goal for reopening on July 4 during a meeting with the Los Angeles County Economic Resiliency Task Force, a collection of elected officials and business leaders assembled to recommend steps for creating jobs and returning the county to full employment.At the county's daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, Supervisor Hilda Solis and public health director Barbara Ferrer tried to stress that the July 4 date is just a goal, but the mission is to reopen the economy sooner than later, recognizing that residents are growing weary of continued stay-at-home restrictions. But unless people stick to the restrictions, reopening the county will take longer, they said.Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced relaxed standards that individual counties need to meet to reopen more sectors of their local economy, but given the relatively high local number of cases and deaths - representing about half of the statewide total - Los Angeles County is far short of meeting any of them.Newsom estimated 53 of 58 counties could meet the new criteria.