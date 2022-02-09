INTERACTIVE MAP: Super Bowl LVI venues and locations

With the Super Bowl comes a host of other large events, such as the Super Bowl Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The event is an "interactive football theme park" running the weekends of Feb. 5-6 and Feb. 10-12. Those who ride the Metro to the event and show a TAP Card at the box office can get 50% off their admission ticket.
Our interactive map below shows where some of the major Super Bowl events are located.
The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will be held at Crypto.com Arena, also in downtown L.A. The event runs February 10-12 and will feature artists like Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Green Day and Miley Cyrus.
Tickets for the Feb. 13 game at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium may cost at least about $5,000 a seat. For a few close to the action, tickets are going for $20,000.
On Super Bowl Sunday, Metro will offer free shuttle service from the Green Line's Hawthorne/Lennox Station directly to SoFi Stadium.