holiday

Turkey pardons on the menu at White House ceremony

The National Turkey Federation is presenting the two birds. They are named Corn and Cob in honor of their home state of Iowa.
By Kevin Frekking
WASHINGTON -- In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump will offer a reprieve to a pair of meaty turkeys as he makes a public appearance Tuesday following the Nov. 3 elections.

The National Turkey Federation is presenting the two birds. They are named Corn and Cob in honor of their home state of Iowa. One will be declared the national Thanksgiving turkey, though both will retire to a new home on the campus of Iowa State University.

It's not the first time the typically light-hearted turkey pardon ceremony has taken place in a tense time for the nation.

Trump used last year's pardon to make jokes about the impeachment process. The House would go on to approve two articles of impeachment the next month and the Senate would subsequently vote to acquit him.

In 2018, Trump's joked about one of the turkeys contesting the pardon election. The scenario he described bears a striking resemblance to the one he faces today.

"This was a fair election," the president joked. "Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we're still fighting with Carrots. But I will tell you, we've come to a conclusion. Carrots. I'm sorry to tell you, the result did not change. That's too bad for Carrots."

The practice of sending a turkey to a farm became the norm under President Ronald Reagan. But George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound (23-kilogram) bird as animal rights activists picketed nearby.

EMBED More News Videos

First lady Melania Trump attends a small outdoor ceremony on the White House driveway to mark the arrival of the large Christmas tree that will adorn the White House Blue Room on Monday, Nov. 23.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.holidaythe white housethanksgivingmelania trumpu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpturkey
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Take a tour of this Christmas wonderland of holiday decor!
Share your holiday spirit: Submit pics here
LA County health director: Consider a virtual Thanksgiving dinner
COVID-19 rapid testing center opens at Ontario airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Travelers arriving in LA required to acknowledge state quarantine
LA County on the brink of new stay-home order amid COVID surge
COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says
Biden brings forward his intended national security team
WATCH TODAY: More CA counties expected to change tiers
5 Freeway crash: Overturned semitruck closes all SB lanes
Topanga house fire spreads to nearby brush
Show More
Pasadena to keep outdoor dining despite LA County order
A Grammys savage: Beyoncé leads with 9 nominations
12-year-old genius boy accepted at Georgia Tech
Firefighter partially engulfed in flames while battling blaze
Pa. elections results certified, Biden wins over Trump
More TOP STORIES News