White nationalist pleads guilty in connection with violence at OC rally

Four alleged members of a Southern California white supremacist group have been indicted by a federal grand jury on rioting and conspiracy charges, federal officials announced Thursday.

One of four men accused of inciting violence at political rallies as part of a militant white supremacist group has pleaded guilty.Tyler Laube changed his plea in federal court on Tuesday.Laube pleaded guilty to conspiracy for inciting violence at a political rally in Orange County.He and three other men are linked to violence at multiple rallies including Charlottesville, Virginia.They are members of a group called Rise Above Movement.Laube will be sentenced on March 25.