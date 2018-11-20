White nationalist pleads guilty in connection with violence at OC rally

Tyler Laube, accused of being a member of a white nationalist group that incited violence at political rallies, pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge on Nov. 20, 2018. (Mona Edwards sketch)

One of four men accused of inciting violence at political rallies as part of a militant white supremacist group has pleaded guilty.

Tyler Laube changed his plea in federal court on Tuesday.

Laube pleaded guilty to conspiracy for inciting violence at a political rally in Orange County.

Four alleged members of a Southern California white supremacist group have been indicted by a federal grand jury on rioting and conspiracy charges, federal officials announced Thursday.



He and three other men are linked to violence at multiple rallies including Charlottesville, Virginia.

They are members of a group called Rise Above Movement.

Laube will be sentenced on March 25.
