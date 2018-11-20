White nationalist pleads guilty in connection with violence at OC rally

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --One of four men accused of inciting violence at political rallies as part of a militant white supremacist group has pleaded guilty.
Tyler Laube changed his plea in federal court on Tuesday.
Laube pleaded guilty to conspiracy for inciting violence at a political rally in Orange County.
He and three other men are linked to violence at multiple rallies including Charlottesville, Virginia.
They are members of a group called Rise Above Movement.
Laube will be sentenced on March 25.