Whitey Bulger transferred to prison in West Virginia

Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger has been moved again to a prison in West Virginia.The Federal Bureau of Prisons online inmate log on Tuesday listed Bulger as an inmate at USP Hazelton, a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Bruceton Mills.The 89-year-old Bulger had recently been moved from a prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City.Bureau of Prisons officials and his attorney declined last week to comment on why he was being moved.Bulger is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 of a litany of crimes, including participating in 11 murders. He was one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his 2011 arrest in Santa Monica, California.