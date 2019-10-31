Whittier church fire prompts massive response from firefighters

No injuries were immediately reported in the stubborn blaze, which was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at Good Shepherd Bible Church in the 6700 block of Washington Avenue.
Los Angeles County firefighters on aerial ladders attacked dramatic flames that were shooting through the roof of the sprawling single-story structure.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
Active fire burning at the Good Shepherd Bible Church in Whittier. Started about 4:15 this morning, about 30 units responded. No injuries but the building is a total loss. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/ZkHPAo4Lpn— Rachel Brown (@abc7rachelbrown) October 31, 2019