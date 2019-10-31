Whittier church fire prompts massive response from firefighters

Active fire burning at the Good Shepherd Bible Church in Whittier. Started about 4:15 this morning, about 30 units responded. No injuries but the building is a total loss. ⁦@ABC7⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZkHPAo4Lpn — Rachel Brown (@abc7rachelbrown) October 31, 2019

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A two-alarm fire engulfed a church in Whittier on Thursday morning, prompting a massive response from firefighters.No injuries were immediately reported in the stubborn blaze, which was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at Good Shepherd Bible Church in the 6700 block of Washington Avenue.Los Angeles County firefighters on aerial ladders attacked dramatic flames that were shooting through the roof of the sprawling single-story structure.The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.