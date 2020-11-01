2 killed, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Whittier where at least one person was trapped in the vehicle.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to Deveron Drive and Beverly Boulevard at 3:34 a.m., according to supervising fire dispatcher Melinda Choi.
When crews arrived seven minutes later, they pronounced one person dead and worked to free another from a vehicle.
One person was rushed to a local trauma center at 3:53 a.m., Choi said.
At 4:21 a.m., county fire officials announced that two people had died, one was injured and being treated at the trauma center and a second ambulance had been called for a fourth person whose condition was unknown.
Vehicle from the scene showed the vehicle on its side near a median in the street.
Investigators are looking into whether alcohol or speed was a factor in the crash.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
City News Service contributed to this report.
