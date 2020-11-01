2 killed, 2 injured in single-vehicle crash in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Whittier where at least one person was trapped in the vehicle.The Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to Deveron Drive and Beverly Boulevard at 3:34 a.m., according to supervising fire dispatcher Melinda Choi.When crews arrived seven minutes later, they pronounced one person dead and worked to free another from a vehicle.One person was rushed to a local trauma center at 3:53 a.m., Choi said.At 4:21 a.m., county fire officials announced that two people had died, one was injured and being treated at the trauma center and a second ambulance had been called for a fourth person whose condition was unknown.Vehicle from the scene showed the vehicle on its side near a median in the street.Investigators are looking into whether alcohol or speed was a factor in the crash.