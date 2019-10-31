Whittier Narrows brush fire burns 3 acres before firefighters get flames under control

BRUSH FIRE | Battalion 10 | Forward progress stopped at 2-3 acres. Durfee/ Whittier narrows @LACOFD Firefighters continue maintain an extremely high operational tempo |no structures threatened on this incident. This is the #WhittierFire — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 30, 2019

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that erupted in the Whittier Narrows area near a trucking company and a homeless encampment.The fire burned about three acres before firefighters were able to get the flames under control, with help from water-dropping helicopters and a Super Scooper airplane.The blaze was first reported shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the 500 block of North Durfee Avenue.Even with forward progress stopped, firefighters maintained a substantial presence at the site amid the heavy Santa Ana winds which continue to present a serious fire risk to all of Southern California.No injuries or structure damage were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.