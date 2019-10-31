Whittier Narrows brush fire burns 3 acres before firefighters get flames under control

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that erupted in the Whittier Narrows area near a trucking company and a homeless encampment.

The fire burned about three acres before firefighters were able to get the flames under control, with help from water-dropping helicopters and a Super Scooper airplane.

The blaze was first reported shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the 500 block of North Durfee Avenue.

Even with forward progress stopped, firefighters maintained a substantial presence at the site amid the heavy Santa Ana winds which continue to present a serious fire risk to all of Southern California.



No injuries or structure damage were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlos angeles countybrush firewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Simi Valley brush fire burns 1,491 acres in red flag conditions
Firefighters gain control of Hill Fire in Jurupa Valley
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
Powerful winds stir up dangerous particles
5 UCI fraternity members charged in connection with alcohol-poisoning death of frat brother
Winds push Easy Fire flames close to Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley
Blaze breaks out in downtown Riverside, evac orders lifted
Show More
Violent car crash leaves 2 dead in Irvine
Swearing can help you have a better workout, researchers say
Simi Valley fire evacuation map
Birthdays for kids of firefighters away on the front lines of fire fight
304K SCE customers remain under power shutoff consideration
More TOP STORIES News