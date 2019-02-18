Whittier police chase ends in fiery crash

A brief police chase in Whittier ended in a fiery crash that injured an innocent motorist, police said.

The pursuit began around 11 a.m. when a Whittier officer tried to stop a suspicious vehicle in the area of Greenleaf Avenue and Whittier Boulevard.

The driver took off and the officer chased, but the pursuit quickly came to an end when the suspect crashed into another motorist in the 7200 block of Newlin Avenue.

The suspect's car burst into flames but he was able to escape the vehicle. He tried to flee on foot, but was quickly caught and placed under arrest.

Both the suspect and the uninvolved motorist were transported to local hospitals for injuries.
