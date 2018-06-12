Whittier police fatally shoot man who abducted family at knifepoint

A man has died after being shot by police in Whittier on Monday night.The incident began when the man abducted his estranged wife and two children at knifepoint during a custody exchange in the lobby of the Whittier Police Station.After forcing his family members into a vehicle, the suspect drove them to a separate location in Whittier before eventually getting out of the car and threatening his 4-year-old daughter with the knife.That's when police opened fire, hitting the man at least once. He later died in the hospital.The wife and two children were unharmed.