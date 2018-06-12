Whittier police fatally shoot man who abducted family at knifepoint

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has died after being shot by police in Whittier on Monday night. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
A man has died after being shot by police in Whittier on Monday night.

The incident began when the man abducted his estranged wife and two children at knifepoint during a custody exchange in the lobby of the Whittier Police Station.

After forcing his family members into a vehicle, the suspect drove them to a separate location in Whittier before eventually getting out of the car and threatening his 4-year-old daughter with the knife.

That's when police opened fire, hitting the man at least once. He later died in the hospital.

The wife and two children were unharmed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingcustodypolice shootingman shotabductionWhittierLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News