2 ex-Whittier police detectives arraigned in connection with 2020 shooting that left man paralyzed

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Two former Whittier police detectives were arraigned Monday in connection with a 2020 shooting that left a man paralyzed.

The defendants, Cynthia Lopez and Salvador Murrillo, appeared in court with their attorneys.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has said the detectives were working undercover when they tried to pull over Nicholas Carrillo, who was suspected of robbery.

Carrillo got out of his car and started running away when he was shot, investigators said. According to Gascon, Carrillo was unarmed at the time of the traffic stop.

Both former detectives were charged last month with felonies for their alleged roles in the incident.