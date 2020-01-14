16-year-old Whittier girl died from accidental drug overdose

Aleyah Toscano was found unresponsive in front of an apartment complex in Whittier. Witnesses reported seeing a car pull up to the building, and saw two people carry Toscano out, leaving her on the ground. She was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.
MORE: Family desperate for answers after death of 16-year-old girl found unresponsive in Whittier
An autopsy said Toscano died from a mix of fentanyl and cocaine.
Her mother said her daughter had been living in protective custody after being the victim of a prior violent crime.
She believes someone lured Toscano away from the home where she was staying.