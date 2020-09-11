Arts & Entertainment

Wil Wheaton offers virtual friendship in new indie movie, 'Rent-A-Pal'

Wil Wheaton movie 'Rent-a-Pal' takes twisted look at finding relationships online
By
HOLLYWOOD -- Many of us probably first met Wil Wheaton when he was just a kid starring in the much-loved movie, "Stand by Me." He's been acting, hosting, voicing roles on animated TV shows, and creating projects for about 40 years now.

His latest movie is "Rent-A-Pal." It is centered on a lonely guy named David looking for love through a matchmaking company in 1990s. This is long before you could swipe right on a dating app and hope for a romantic connection. While David waits for a date, he picks up that bargain bin video... and discovers a BFF on VHS.

"I feel in love with the script almost immediately. I could not stop turning the pages. I could not wait to find out what happened with it," said Wheaton. "And the big question that I think that movie leaves unanswered is- does Andy exist at all or if he entirely in David's head? And I loved that about the script."

These days, with people spending so much time interacting with others via computer, Wheaton says this may be the perfect time for this particular movie.

"Now that it is a regular part of our lives, I feel like there is this ability for the audience to relate to David and his loneliness and that desperate attempt to make a connection through the screen 'cuz I feel that myself," said Wheaton. "And I'm sure a lot of us feel that while we're quarantining and while we are limited in our social contact from our friends and loved ones."

"Rent-A-Pal" becomes available on-demand on Friday, September
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disturbing video shows alleged abuse of dog in Santa Monica
SoCal wildfires cause worst air quality in 30 years
Man shot on 210 Freeway in San Bernardino
Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest explodes to nearly 24K acres
LA begins installing vote-by-mail drop boxes
Compton residents advised to stay indoors after chemical spill
CSU to continue with online classes next term
Show More
Big-rig crash on SB 110 creates massive jam in Harbor City
FBI continues search for missing LAFD firefighter
Federal judges: Trump plan on congressional districts violates law
El Dorado Fire flare-up prompts more evacuations
GOP coronavirus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief
More TOP STORIES News