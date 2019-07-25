Firefighters put out flames after chase ends in fiery crash in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A brief yet dangerous chase ended in a fiery wreck in Inglewood before firefighters quickly moved it and put out the flames.

The crash happened at the intersection of Prairie and Manchester, where dozens of police cars and fire trucks were spotted.

It's unclear whether the suspect's car or a victim's vehicle caught fire in the crash.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
