WILD CRASH: Witnesses lift car off 2 women pinned under it

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Good Samaritans acted like super heroes out of a movie, as they jumped into action in Washington, D.C. to save two people trapped under a car.

Dashcam video shows a silver Chevy Malibu jumping the curb and pinning two women underneath it on a street corner. Within moments, swarms of people are rushing toward the sound of the women screaming.

Eventually, they were able to lift the roughly 3,000 pound car. Both victims, who were in D.C. for a math convention, survived.

One of them said she could see the car coming, but it was too late.

"I thought I fell at first, but the car landed on me, and I really thought I was going to die," said Ginger Weygand.

Weygand called her rescuers "angels." She walked away from the crash with just a broken hand. The other woman underwent surgery and was recovering at a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, who did not want to be identified to WJLA-TV, said she was especially grateful for the help.

"I'm six months pregnant. We ran over people," she said. "I'm glad there were enough people out here to physically lift the car to get them from under it."
