Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard of Texas home, police say

ANAHUAC, Texas -- Authorities say wild hogs may have been involved in the death of a woman whose body was found in the front yard of a Texas home Sunday.Chambers County Sheriff's Office says the body was discovered in Anahuac, about 35 miles east of Houston.The woman was identified as 59-year-old Christine Rollins of Liberty.Authorities say Rollins was the caretaker of an elderly couple who lives in the home where her body was discovered.When she didn't show up at the normal time, the 84-year-old homeowner went outside and found Rollins laying between her vehicle and the home's front door.When deputies arrived, they found Rollins deceased with multiple injuries to her body.Authorities are investigating whether Rollins fell and then was attacked by the hogs or if she was attacked first. They're also looking into whether or not the homeowner's four Corgis had anything to do with Rollins' death."At this time detectives are unable to determine if she collapsed due to a medical condition and the fall caused the head injury, or if the animals may have caused the fall and contributed to her death. But, at this time, we have no reason to believe that there is any foul play involved in her death," said Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.Hawthorne called it one of the most horrific scenes he's ever seen.Neighbors told ABC13 they have complained recently about wild hogs in the area.The sheriff says hogs in that rural part of Chambers County are becoming a bigger problem, and there are signs hogs were on the property where Rollins died."We've got individuals that hunt hogs with dogs. They put Kevlar on these dogs for a purpose because those hogs are vicious. And when they feel threatened, they're coming after you," said neighbor David Bennett.No one reported hearing the incident.The 84-year-old homeowner and his 79-year-old wife have severe dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Both require around-the-clock care.Rollins was one of their three caretakers and had worked for them for a year and a half.According to family members, Rollins was a huge fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Rockets, and dedicated her life to helping people. They also described her as a hard worker.She leaves behind one adult daughter and two adult grandchildren.Rollins' family said she didn't have a heart condition, and to their knowledge, she was healthy.Rollins would have turned 60 years old on Christmas Day.