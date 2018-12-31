Police chase ends in Sherman Oaks with driver of stolen vehicle in custody, LAPD says

EMBED </>More Videos

The driver of a stolen SUV was taken into custody in Sherman Oaks on Monday morning following a high-speed police chase through the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The driver of a stolen SUV was taken into custody in Sherman Oaks on Monday morning following a high-speed police chase through the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

The vehicle spun out and the suspect continued driving after a Los Angeles Police Department officer performed a PIT maneuver on a surface street in North Hollywood.

The pursuit then made its way into a residential area, where the driver exited the damaged SUV and was apprehended about 6:15 a.m. near the intersection of Hartsook Street and Stern Avenue.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasepolice chaselapdlos angeles police departmentcrashNorth HollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DTLA New Year's party expecting 50,000
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
VIDEO: Burglar breaks into Venice home of paralyzed man
NYE revelers say hello to 2019, goodbye to an unsettling year
PG&E could face murder charges in California wildfires, AG says
2 dead after fire destroys Hemet home
Raiders could play all home games in London next year
LAPD seizes TNT, rifles from South LA home
Show More
Woman stabbed multiple times by Tinder date
Lion escapes enclosure, kills woman at NC wildlife center
Rams lock up bye with 48-32 win over 49ers
Chargers beat Broncos 23-9
Chaka Khan talks being grand marshal for 2019 Rose Parade
More News