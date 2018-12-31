The driver of a stolen SUV was taken into custody in Sherman Oaks on Monday morning following a high-speed police chase through the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.The vehicle spun out and the suspect continued driving after a Los Angeles Police Department officer performed a PIT maneuver on a surface street in North Hollywood.The pursuit then made its way into a residential area, where the driver exited the damaged SUV and was apprehended about 6:15 a.m. near the intersection of Hartsook Street and Stern Avenue.