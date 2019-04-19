CHASE VIDEO: Pursuit suspect slams into parked cars in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase ended in a violent crash all caught on video in Newport Beach, where the suspect slammed into three parked cars and tried to flee on foot.

Officers initially tried to stop the suspect after witnessing the driver hit a planter box and take off.

The chase came to an end when the suspect slammed into at least three unoccupied parked cars around 2:30 a.m. Friday near Sherington Place and Seagull Lane.

Shocking video shows significant damage to all cars involved at the moment of impact. Then, a person is seen running away from the scene.

Three people were injured, and two were taken into custody, police said. As of around midday, the driver was reported to be at a local hospital.

The suspect was identified as Carl Johnson, 38, of Costa Mesa. He's expected to be booked on charges of evading, resisting arrest and felony hit-and-run.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newport beachorange countycar crashpolice chasecaught on videomust see videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News