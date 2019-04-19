CHASE VIDEO: Pursuit suspect slams into parked cars in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase ended in a violent crash all caught on video in Newport Beach, where the suspect slammed into three parked cars and tried to flee on foot.Officers initially tried to stop the suspect after witnessing the driver hit a planter box and take off.The chase came to an end when the suspect slammed into at least three unoccupied parked cars around 2:30 a.m. Friday near Sherington Place and Seagull Lane.Shocking video shows significant damage to all cars involved at the moment of impact. Then, a person is seen running away from the scene.Three people were injured, and two were taken into custody, police said. As of around midday, the driver was reported to be at a local hospital.The suspect was identified as Carl Johnson, 38, of Costa Mesa. He's expected to be booked on charges of evading, resisting arrest and felony hit-and-run.