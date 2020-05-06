Wild video shows San Fernando Valley street takeover as crowd watches

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Wild video from an apparent illegal street takeover in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday shows cars performing burnouts and donuts as a crowd gathered to watch.The video shows several cars performing the stunts at multiple intersections while some in the crowd were seen recording the incident, and seemingly defying physical distancing guidelines.Officers responded to one intersection, De Soto Avenue and Vanowen Street, and cited one person for spectating, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Police say when officers arrived, the crowd cleared out or had already left.