Wildfire burns forest that inspired Winnie-the-Pooh's 100 Acre Forest

ENGLAND -- A wildfire has destroyed a large part of the woodland that inspired the children's series "Winnie-the-Pooh" in southern England.Firefighters were called late on Sunday to the blaze in Ashdown Forest, inspiration for the 100 Acre Wood in A.A. Milne's stories.Milne had a home just north of Ashdown, and the forest helped set the scene for his stories about loveable bear Pooh and his friends.The fire, which at one point covered six hectares (14 acres or 0.0-5 sq km), was eventually brought under control on Monday.A fire service spokesman said the fire did not appear to have been started deliberately.Two fires damaged the same forest in February.