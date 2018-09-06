Delta Fire near Redding nearly triples in size to 23 square miles, prompts evacuations

The Delta Fire is burning about ten miles north of Redding. So far, 5,000 acres have burned and there is zero percent containment. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. --
Interstate 5 remains closed in Shasta County because of a fast-moving wildfire. The Delta Fire is burning about ten miles north of Redding. So far, the fire has grown to 23 square miles and has zero percent containment. It was 8 square miles on Wednesday.

Officials have issued evacuation orders, but did not immediately say how many people are impacted. The fire is in a rural area with scattered homes.

Thousands of people were stuck after it ignited Wednesday just before 1 p.m. There were abandoned trucks destroyed by the flames as the fire jumped I-5.

"It felt like it was coming to us so some of the guys that were in front of us, I don't know like five or ten trucks in front of us were closer to it, they had to drop their trailers and turn around," said Julio Vega, motorist.

The U.S. Forest Service has launched a full aircraft attack and ground response.

Officials say the cause of the fire was human, but they did not go into specifics.
