Governor Newsom and CAL FIRE officials gave an update on the massive wildfires burning in the Bay Area around the state.

Wildfires in Northern California destroyed historic buildings in the oldest state park and left at least 6 people dead as the blazes continued to threaten thousands of homes on Friday.The fires have already destroyed close to 200 structures, including some historic buildings at "Big Basin Redwoods," California's oldest state park.Officials say nearly all of Big Basin's iconic redwood trees were scorched, some nearly 2,000 years old.UC Santa Cruz issued a State of Emergency telling everyone on campus to leave.