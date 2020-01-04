Local firefighters head to Australia to help battle wildfires that burned 12 million acres

By ABC7.com staff
Local firefighters who battled the Saddle Ridge Fire in October are going to Melbourne, Australia to help battle wildfires.

Twenty crew members will be leaving early next week to help with the more than 200 fires that are burning across the country.

More than 12 million acres have burned and at least 18 people have died.

The weather is expected to get hotter over the next 48 hours in parts of Australia.

Thousands of people who have made their way to beaches to escape wildfires are now having to take boats to leave town.
