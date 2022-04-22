Pets & Animals

Groundbreaking set for bridge over 101 Freeway, billed as world's largest wildlife crossing

EMBED <>More Videos

Wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway to break ground for Earth Day

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (CNS) -- Coinciding with Earth Day, crews will break ground on the much-anticipated wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in Liberty Canyon designed to provide relief for landlocked mountain lions and other animals in Southland mountains.

The roughly $85 million Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is envisioned as the largest crossing of its kind in the world, spanning 210 feet over 10 lanes of highway and pavement. It is also the first to be significantly funded through private donations along with public support.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the site, about a 10-minute walk from the Liberty Canyon Trailhead.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is expected to be the largest of its kind in the world. It is being developed following 20 years of studies from the National Park Service that found roads and urban development are deadly for animals trying to navigate the Los Angeles area. Urban development has also created islands of habitats that can genetically isolate the region's animals.

The start of construction comes one day after a mountain lion was fatally struck by a vehicle on the 405 Freeway in the Brentwood area, highlighting the need for safe routes that Los Angeles' diverse wildlife can access.

EMBED More News Videos

A mountain lion was struck and killed by a driver on the 405 Freeway in Brentwood early Thursday morning.



"This week was supposed to be one of celebration as we mark the groundbreaking of a wildlife bridge in Agoura Hills. Instead, we're saddened by the violent death of yet another mountain lion," said J.P. Rose, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. "These tragedies are preventable if California invested in more wildlife crossings, which protect both wildlife and people from dangerous collisions. I hope our leaders in Sacramento take a serious look at the Safe Roads and Wildlife Protection Act, a sensible piece of legislation that will bring more wildlife crossings to the state."

The mountain lion's death Thursday in the Brentwood area was the second in less than a month. Another lion was killed by a vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on March 23.

Mountain lion P-104 is killed in hit-and-run on PCH in Malibu
EMBED More News Videos

A mountain lion was hit by a vehicle and killed in Malibu, authorities said.



Researchers have estimated that the mountain lion population in the Santa Monica Mountains could become extinct within 50 years without an influx of genetic diversity. The lions are largely isolated due to freeways that act as barriers to movement across the region. The crossing aims to provide a connection between the small population of mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains and the larger and genetically diverse populations to the north.

The crossing is named for the Annenberg Foundation, a major financial contributor to the effort. The effort is a public-private partnership that includes Caltrans, the National Park Service, the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy/Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains and the National Wildlife Federation. The design team is being led by Living Habitats LLC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsagoura hillslos angeles countymountain lion sightinganimals in perilhighway 101animalsfreeway
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County to order return of masks on public transit, ride share, LAX
Showers on tap Friday morning in SoCal, but pleasant weekend ahead
Kris Jenner says daughter Kylie told her of Blac Chyna death threats
Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'
Street corner destroyed in '92 LA uprising set to get new life
Parents arrested after infant dies from alcohol poisoning
LA ranks No. 1 in ozone pollution, new report finds
Show More
$2.2 million Powerball ticket sold in Riverside County still unclaimed
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
Fontana details new restrictions on future warehouse construction
Air fryers sold at Best Buy recalled due to fire, burn hazards
New custom treatments helping those with pancreatic cancer live longer
More TOP STORIES News