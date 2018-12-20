Hours-long Wildomar barricade ends as armed suspect surrenders

EMBED </>More Videos

Reports of shots fired prompted a Wildomar neighborhood to evacuate as an armed suspect remains barricaded inside a home in the area.

By
WILDOMAR, Calif. (KABC) --
A standoff with an armed suspect in a Wildomar neighborhood ended in the man's surrender hours after he barricaded himself inside a home.

The barricaded began after authorities responded to a report of shots fired. The neighborhood was evacuated as an armed suspect barricaded himself inside a home in the area around 1 p.m.

The barricade happened at a home near Clinton Keith and Smith Ranch roads. The closest homes were evacuated while other residents have been told to shelter in place.

Construction worker Reed Gillette described hearing gunfire.

"It was one man -- I didn't see the man - I heard the gunfire. So when I came out, it was possibly 10 to 12 rounds, and then he went back inside and hasn't come back out," Gillette said.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies surrounded the home to try to bring the standoff to a peaceful end. At one point, officials were seen firing something into the home, possibly smoke grenades.

Detectives have not released the identity of the suspect, but they were in touch with his family, who is cooperating.

By 9 p.m., officials announced the barricade had ended with the suspect's surrender.

No injuries were reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
barricadeshots firedWildomarRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chase leads to fatal officer-involved shooting in Lake Elsinore
Gift card scams becoming more common
SUV crashes into hot tub at Thousand Oaks home
#MeToo yields new laws in California for 2019
Pedialyte offering hangover helper for adults
LAPD seizes $20M in drugs, cash, guns
Stretch of 134 officially named President Barack H. Obama Highway
Inmates attack, injure 5 deputies at OC jail
Show More
LA Kings to acquire ice rink at Pickwick Gardens in Burbank
ShopThrilling.com helping vintage clothing stores reach more customers
House Republicans approve Trump's wall money as shutdown looms
Multiple train cars derail in Carson; traffic not impacted
Trump administration planning to cut number of US troops in Afghanistan by half
More News