A standoff with an armed suspect in a Wildomar neighborhood ended in the man's surrender hours after he barricaded himself inside a home.The barricaded began after authorities responded to a report of shots fired. The neighborhood was evacuated as an armed suspect barricaded himself inside a home in the area around 1 p.m.The barricade happened at a home near Clinton Keith and Smith Ranch roads. The closest homes were evacuated while other residents have been told to shelter in place.Construction worker Reed Gillette described hearing gunfire."It was one man -- I didn't see the man - I heard the gunfire. So when I came out, it was possibly 10 to 12 rounds, and then he went back inside and hasn't come back out," Gillette said.Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies surrounded the home to try to bring the standoff to a peaceful end. At one point, officials were seen firing something into the home, possibly smoke grenades.Detectives have not released the identity of the suspect, but they were in touch with his family, who is cooperating.By 9 p.m., officials announced the barricade had ended with the suspect's surrender.No injuries were reported.